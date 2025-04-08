Azerbaijani Army conducts live-fire tactical exercise (VIDEO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ In accordance with the 2025 training plan, the Azerbaijani Army conducted tactical exercises in conditions close to real combat, considering modern combat methods and a new operational concept. Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other high-ranking officials of the ministry observed the course of the live-fire tactical exercise.

The Minister of Defense reported that reconnaissance of the area was conducted via unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes involved in the exercise, and data on the location of imaginary enemy’s targets and the movement of armored vehicles were promptly transmitted to the battle control center.

According to the exercise scenario, artillery units and aircraft attacked the assembled reserves and manpower of the imaginary enemy prior to the offensive while ensuring the opening of passages through minefields.

During the exercise, military personnel were evacuated via helicopters, the imaginary enemy’s convoy was ambushed and neutralized, and strongholds were captured.

It should be noted that the objective of tactical exercise is to enhance commanders’ decision-making skills according to a new operational concept developed taking into account the modern combat methods, as well as to improve their abilities in managing units, ensuring interoperability, and refining theoretical and practical skills.

