Pakistan International Airlines plans to resume direct flights to Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plans to resume direct flights to Baku by the end of this month, said the Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin, during an event celebrating Pakistan's National Day in Baku, Trend reports.

"Last year, over 81,000 tourists from Pakistan visited Azerbaijan. With the resumption of direct flights by PIA to Baku this month, we hope to exceed the 100,000 tourist mark this year," he said.

The diplomat emphasized that the relationship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan is strategic, encompassing political, cultural, and economic cooperation. He noted that numerous high-level visits have taken place in recent years, reflecting the strong bonds between the two nations.

"The strongest foundation of these relations is the sincere love and respect that every Pakistani feels towards Azerbaijan. The strong friendship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan serves as a shining example of solidarity and cooperation based on mutual love and respect," he added.

