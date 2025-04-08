Azerbaijan, Iran experience significant escalation in transit cargo throughput

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ The volume of bilateral cargo transportation between Azerbaijan and Iran in 2024 grew by 20 percent, while transit shipments surged by over 23 percent, Trend reports.

This surge in transport activity was highlighted during a meeting on April 8 between Shahin Mustafayev, Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister and co-chair of the State Commission for Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation with Iran, and Farzaneh Sadegh, the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development.

The transport sector has been highlighted as a key area of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, with significant growth in transportation volumes in 2024.

The agreements reached at the presidential level on transport issues were described as a roadmap for both governments. Officials expressed satisfaction with the progress of several mutually beneficial projects, alongside the ongoing collaboration on other important initiatives.

These projects are designed not only to enhance the transport relations between Azerbaijan and Iran but also to bolster the region's transport and logistics capabilities. Key initiatives include the promotion of the North-South transport corridor, with ongoing construction at the Astara cargo terminal and the new automobile and pedestrian bridge over the Astarachay river. Furthermore, development plans for the East-West corridor were highlighted, particularly the creation of the Aghband-Kalala automobile and railway link, which will provide the shortest route to Nakhchivan via Iranian territory. The importance of the East Zangezur-Nakhchivan transport infrastructure was also underscored, particularly the planned bridges and necessary border and customs infrastructure.

Looking ahead, there is confidence that the opening of the Aghbend-Jabrail-Aghdam-Yevlakh-Georgia and Aghbend-Lachin-Kalbajar-Ganja-Georgia routes will provide new opportunities for cargo and passenger transportation across the region. These new routes are expected to become vital corridors connecting the Persian Gulf with the Black Sea, boosting regional connectivity and trade.

