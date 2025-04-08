Azerbaijani minister foretells nation's post-D-8 accession prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ Azerbaijan's entry into the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, of which Pakistan is also a member, has given a significant boost to expanding economic ties within this international platform, Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Industry, Vugar Mustafayev, said at an event dedicated to Pakistan's National Day in Baku, Trend reports.

"This opens up new horizons for Azerbaijan in the fields of trade, investment, and economic interaction with the member countries of the organization," he said.

The minister emphasized that special attention is also being given to the development of inter-parliamentary relations between the friendly and brotherly countries. The Azerbaijani Parliament has a working group for inter-parliamentary relations with Pakistan, while Pakistan's National Assembly has a Pakistan-Azerbaijan friendship group.

"The relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan are successfully developing not only in politics but also in the fields of economy, defense, trade, and other areas. The governments of both countries are making serious efforts to expand cooperation, including through meetings, economic forums, conferences, and intergovernmental commission sessions," he added.

Mustafayev articulated that the bilateral dynamics between Azerbaijan and Pakistan transcend the conventional parameters of strategic partnership, exemplifying a robust camaraderie rooted in fraternal ties and reciprocal trust.

