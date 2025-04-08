Azerbaijan revises funding steps for social protection of war disabled and martyr families

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ Azerbaijan has updated the procedures for financing social protection and support measures for individuals with war-related disabilities and families of martyrs, Trend reports.

The new regulations, signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, are aimed at improving the financial management of these crucial support programs.

As per the current legislation, the Social Services Agency is responsible for implementing these measures. The agency, in synergy with the fund, shall submit the requisite fiscal proposals to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

The funds required for the financing of these measures are transferred to the agency’s bank account.

In previous years, the ministry submitted a report on the expenditures of funds transferred by the State Social Protection Fund, along with detailed information about the work done, by February 1 each year.

The new decision also extends the responsibilities and authority to the Prosthetics-Orthopedic Production and Rehabilitation Center of the State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency.

