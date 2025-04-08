EDB highlights supporting financing of key projects in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 8. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is supporting the financing of priority projects in Tajikistan, said Vladimir Yakunin, Director of the EDB in Tajikistan, during a meeting with the Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Zavgi Zavgizoda, Trend reports via the Tajik Ministry.

During the meeting, Zavgizoda highlighted that cooperation with all international financial organizations, including the EDB, is strengthening, particularly in attracting financing for priority sectors of the national economy. He also emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation within the framework of existing EDB projects and called for their successful implementation.

As a result of the meeting, both parties agreed to continue regular dialogue to ensure constant oversight of project implementation and further strengthen economic and investment cooperation.

The EDB is a multilateral development bank with a charter capital of $7 billion, aimed at promoting the economic growth of its member states, expanding trade and economic ties between them, and fostering integration processes across the Eurasian space through investment activities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel