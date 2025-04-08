Azerbaijani SSS nabs three for allegedly funding terrorism

Photo: State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Three people - Khagani Omarov, Anar Salamzade, and Elchin Azizov - have been brought to criminal prosecution in Azerbaijan on charges of financing terrorism, Trend reports.

According to the information, the suspects were detained following operational activities conducted by the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan.

In the course of the investigation, it was established that the accused transferred money to certain persons operating abroad to support terrorist activities.

The Baku Court for Serious Crimes held a preparatory hearing on the criminal case today.

The parties failed to state any motions at the hearing. The next court hearing on the merits is scheduled for April 22.