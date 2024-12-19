Member countries unanimously adopt historic decision on Azerbaijan's election to D-8 - PM (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The member states, showing their friendly attitude and trust towards Azerbaijan, have unanimously adopted a historic decision on Azerbaijan's election as a D-8 member today, the Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the 11th D-8 summit in Cairo, Trend reports.

“We would like to express our gratitude to our friend and brother, the Arab Republic of Egypt, for the invitation to the summit and for its high hospitality. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the D-8 seminar in Istanbul for the first time at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Our participation in today's summit has special historical significance. Today the states having friendly ties with Azerbaijan and expressing confidence unanimously made a historic decision to elect our country as a member of D-8.

We extend our gratitude to all member states for this. Azerbaijan will contribute to preserving the basic principles of the organization and further expansion of cooperation within the framework of the organization,” Asadov added.

