Azerbaijan confirms 2,256 more COVID-19 cases, 2,208 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,256 new COVID-19 cases, 2,208 patients have recovered, and 21 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 537,004 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 499,571 of them have recovered, and 7,153 people have died. Currently, 30,280 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,102 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,227,688 tests have been conducted so far.