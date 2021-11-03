Azerbaijan confirms 2,256 more COVID-19 cases, 2,208 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 2,256 new COVID-19 cases, 2,208 patients have recovered, and 21 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 537,004 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 499,571 of them have recovered, and 7,153 people have died. Currently, 30,280 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,102 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,227,688 tests have been conducted so far.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Preparations of master plans for Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar, and Lachin has begun - State Committee on Urban Planning
President Ilham Aliyev receives co-chairs and members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center (VIDEO)
Proposal made not to refund VAT on purchases of cars, alcoholic drinks, tobacco products in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan has great potential to become leader in transition to green economy – EBRD manager (Exclusive)
EBRD considering support to Azerbaijan in developing low-carbon pathway for power generation sector (Exclusive)