No COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Azerbaijan over past 24 hours

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Totally, up until now, 13,925,954 vaccine doses were administered, 5,393,955 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,874,717 people – the second dose, 3,393,052 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264,230 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.