Azerbaijan confirms 24 more COVID-19 cases, 21 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 17:33)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Azerbaijan has detected 24 new COVID-19 cases, 21 patients have recovered, and 2 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,042 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,760 of them have recovered, and 10,094 people have died. Currently, 188 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,982 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,493,215 tests have been conducted so far.