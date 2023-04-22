Best moments of second day of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup competitions in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The second day of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup competitions is underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

At the moment, the qualifying competition in the individual program has been concluded - the gymnasts presented exercises with clubs and a ribbon. Now programs with three ribbons and two balls demonstrate teams in group exercises.

The audience warmly supports each participant of the competition, and the stars of rhythmic gymnastics demonstrate amazingly beautiful programs.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics are being held from April 21 through 23. During the competition, 135 graces from 40 countries of the world are performing in the program of individual and group exercises.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gezalova, in the group exercises program by a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

Moreover, the gymnasts are competing for awards in competitions in individual subjects and in all-around contests. By tradition, the AGF (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy will be awarded to the athlete and the group team that scores the highest score for performance.

Trend presents footage of the best moments of the second day of the World Cup competitions in Baku: