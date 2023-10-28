Baku Airport switches to fall-winter flight schedule

From October 29, Heydar Aliyev International Airport switches to a winter schedule, which will be valid until March 30, 2024 inclusive.

The flight program from Baku during this period will be represented by regular and charter flights to more than 70 destinations by 37 airlines, 18 of which are low-cost airlines.

In the autumn-winter season, the airport will expand its route network by opening a number of destinations of the base carrier AZAL and attracting new airlines. It is also expected to increase the frequency of flights to various international destinations, which will provide passengers with more travel options.

Baku Airport strives to provide a high level of service to all passengers, and also continues to introduce advanced technologies and innovations to ensure the safety and convenience of air travel.