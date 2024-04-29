TuranBank has opened a correspondent account in US dollars with Habib American Bank

Having successfully developed relations with foreign financial institutions, TuranBank OJSC has started strategic cooperation with Habib American Bank (HAB Bank) to expand the network of international correspondent relations.

As part of our collaboration, TuranBank will establish a correspondent account in US dollars at Habib American Bank, a renowned institution known for its excellence in international payments and settlements in the United States of America (USA). This strategic move will streamline foreign currency transactions for our valued customers, ensuring a more efficient and expedited process.

The agreement between TuranBank and HAB Bank is a significant milestone in our journey to enhance international money transfer services, broaden our scope in international settlements, and fortify our position in the global financial landscape. This strategic move underscores our commitment to providing customers with the best banking experience.

Since 1992, TuranBank OJSC has served individual and corporate customers with 21 sales points. The bank has always followed the development path, and with its services, it has taken an essential position in the financial sector in terms of quality and quantity. TuranBank is one of the prominent participants in the financial industry of Azerbaijan, distinguished by its stability and reliability. You can get detailed information about the products and services the bank provides by calling (012) 935 Call Center or visiting TuranBank's official website or pages on social networks (Facebook, Instagram, etc.).

