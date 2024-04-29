BCECC to organize webinar on Middle Corridor's opportunities for Kazakh, Chinese companies

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 29. The Belgian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce (BCECC) will organize a webinar entitled “The Trans-Caspian Corridor: Opportunities for your business” for European, Kazakh, and Chinese companies, Trend reports.

According to BCECC, the webinar will be organized jointly with the Benelux Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan and will take place on May 13 with the participation of the Ambassador of Belgium to Kazakhstan, Henri Vantieghem, Ahlers Logistics, and the European Neighbourhood Council (ENC).

The webinar will present the current state of the Middle Corridor, its infrastructure, and the opportunities that this route opens for European, Kazakh, and Chinese companies. It will also discuss relations between the EU, Central Asia, and China.

As BCECC noted, spanning from China through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan along the Caspian Sea to Europe, the Trans-Caspian Corridor is an increasingly important channel for transportation and cross-border trade. As the shortest route between Western China and Europe, it is a great alternative to the Northern Corridor through Russia and the Ocean Route to the south. What’s more, Central Asia is becoming increasingly important as a connectivity hub.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.