Armenia confirms its readiness to meet with Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan

Politics Materials 29 April 2024 12:26 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will hold a meeting in Kazakhstan, Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia Ani Badalyan said, Trend reports.

"Following a proposal from the Kazakh side, there's an agreement for the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to meet, with the venue confirmed to be in Almaty," she emphasized.

Earlier, during his visit to Yerevan, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed Astana's willingness to offer a platform for negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

