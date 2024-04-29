Armenia confirms its readiness to meet with Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will hold a meeting in Kazakhstan, Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia Ani Badalyan said, Trend reports.

"Following a proposal from the Kazakh side, there's an agreement for the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to meet, with the venue confirmed to be in Almaty," she emphasized.

Earlier, during his visit to Yerevan, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed Astana's willingness to offer a platform for negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel