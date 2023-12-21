Returning to lands liberated from occupation brings happiness - Azerbaijani wrestler

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. We are really happy that we are back to our lands liberated from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijani professional freestyle wrestler Haji Aliyev told Trend.

"When I was a child, our lands were occupied. Years later, we've achieved great victory, and liberated our lands from occupation. When we stepped into the city, and saw the "Khankendi" inscription, we were beyond happy. I am glad that I am a citizen of the victorious country. For this, I am grateful to Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. I pray that the souls of our martyrs get repose from Allah, and I pray for the health of our veterans," he added.

The 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup will be summarized today

The first match of the day started at 14:00 (UTC+04) at the stadium in Khankendi. In a historic match, FC Qarabag' meets MOIK.

The game will go down in history as the first football match in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation for 30 years.

