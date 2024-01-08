Test exams conducted among Azerbaijani servicemen to evaluate mastery level (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Test exams are conducted to evaluate the mastery level of officers, warrant officers, and long-term active military servicemen under the training plan approved by the Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports.

The test exams are conducted in classrooms and in the field conditions of the training centers of the Azerbaijan Army. The knowledge of the military personnel on the combined-arms military regulations, guidelines, other regulatory documents, physical level and drill training are checked.

Servicemen carry out shootings from the weapons of armored vehicles and small arms at the designated targets from different distances, as well as fulfill the test tasks on driving and controlling combat vehicles and equipment.

Exams conducted to check the combat training of the personnel, knowledge and skills according to the specialties, as well as evaluating their professionalism, continue.