Azerbaijan's GDP, non-oil sector grew in 2021 - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan's GDP grew by 5.6 percent, and the non-oil sector by 7.2 percent In 2021, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said during a conference on "Tax reforms for inclusive and sustainable development: towards voluntary action through digital transformation," Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, last year, the nominal GDP of Azerbaijan increased by 11 billion manat ($6.4 billion) compared to 2019 - up to 93 billion manat ($54.7 billion).

The manufacturing of products in the industrial zones of Azerbaijan in 2021 increased by 88.3 percent - up to 2.4 billion manat ($1.4 billion), he noted.

To date, investments in the industrial sector have amounted to 6.4 billion manat ($3.7 billion), 9,700 new jobs have been created, and, there are 370 ongoing projects, added the minister.