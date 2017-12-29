TANAP to increase Turkey’s strategic importance in region – general manager (Exclusive)

29 December 2017 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkey inks loan agreement with Russia to buy S-400 systems
Turkey 14:14
Shootout in Istanbul: 1 killed
Turkey 13:50
First gas to be introduced to TANAP system in January (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 13:01
Road accident in Turkey: 2 dead, 20 injured
Turkey 12:30
TANAP general manager talks pipeline’s construction process (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11:37
29 IS members detained in Turkey’s Ankara
Turkey 10:53
Erdogan: Turkey, Russia to sign final agreement on loan for S-400
Turkey 10:20
Fire breaks out in Turkish paper mill
Turkey 09:35
Georgia reveals volume of investments for South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion
Oil&Gas 08:03
Russia and Turkey coordinating simpler visa policies for service passport holders
Turkey 28 December 22:04
US says believes in visa crisis settlement between Ankara, Washington
Other News 28 December 19:34
Attack on Turkish military unit: 3 wounded
Turkey 28 December 15:47
Azerbaijan postpones joining Turkish postal operator’s e-commerce project
ICT 28 December 15:44
GECF reveals gas export forecasts for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 28 December 15:21
All security measures taken in Istanbul before New Year, says governor
Turkey 28 December 14:51
Foreign Ministry: Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
Other News 28 December 14:49
Saudi crown prince to visit Turkey
Turkey 28 December 14:28
Installation of above-ground pipes at Star refinery 98% complete
Oil&Gas 28 December 14:15