Gold price soars in Azerbaijan on May 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

Trend:

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on May 8 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 41.14 manat and amounted to 2,917.472 manat per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 0.7561 manat and amounted to 26.2344 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum rose by 10.999 manat and amounted to 1,310.318 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium spiked by 109.012 manat and amounted to 3,204.942 manat per ounce.

Precious metals May 8, 2020 May 7, 2020 Gold XAU 2,917.472 2,876.332 Silver XAG 26.2344 25.4783 Platinum XPT 1,310.318 1,299.319 Palladium XPD 3,204.942 3,095.93

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 7)