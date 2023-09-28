Iranian currency rates for September 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 28, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 25 decreased in price compared to September 27.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,143 rials.

Currency Rial on September 28 Rial on September 27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,959 51,091 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,657 45,927 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,805 3,809 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,911 3,883 1 Danish krone DKK 5,921 5,955 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,796 135,831 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,451 14,457 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,096 28,206 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,371 5,369 1 Omani rial OMR 109,090 109,084 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,079 31,085 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,890 24,998 1 South African rand ZAR 2,187 2,204 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,538 1,541 1 Russian ruble RUB 433 432 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,743 26,895 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,613 30,688 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,077 38,113 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,296 1,297 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,528 31,509 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,605 8,603 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,751 5,761 100 Thai baths THB 114,592 115,150 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,930 8,958 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 30,950 31,028 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,143 44,399 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,769 8,764 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,702 15,732 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,703 2,712 1 Afghan afghani AFN 538 538 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,797 16,765 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,707 73,541 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,821 3,825 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 432,963 rials and the price of $1 is 411,946 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 393,602 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,496 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 491,000–494,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 516,000–519,000 rials.

