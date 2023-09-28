Iranian currency rates for September 28

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 28 September 2023 09:59 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 28, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 25 decreased in price compared to September 27.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,143 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 28

Rial on September 27

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,959

51,091

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,657

45,927

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,805

3,809

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,911

3,883

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,921

5,955

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,796

135,831

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,451

14,457

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,096

28,206

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,371

5,369

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,090

109,084

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,079

31,085

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,890

24,998

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,187

2,204

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,538

1,541

1 Russian ruble

RUB

433

432

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,743

26,895

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,613

30,688

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,077

38,113

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,296

1,297

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,528

31,509

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,605

8,603

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,751

5,761

100 Thai baths

THB

114,592

115,150

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,930

8,958

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

30,950

31,028

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,143

44,399

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,769

8,764

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,702

15,732

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,703

2,712

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

538

538

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,797

16,765

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,707

73,541

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,821

3,825

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,021

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 432,963 rials and the price of $1 is 411,946 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 393,602 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,496 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 491,000–494,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 516,000–519,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

