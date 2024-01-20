Turkmenistan strengthens measures to ensure cybersecurity

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 20. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a decree 'On planned measures to strengthen work to ensure cybersecurity in Turkmenistan', Trend reports.

According to the official source, the document was adopted in connection with the ongoing work aimed at strengthening the country's cybersecurity, training high-level specialists in this field and in the field of information technology.

During the signing of the document, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that one of the requirements of the time is to strengthen the country's cybersecurity and train high-level specialists in this field.

Having signed the Resolution, the head of state sent it to the head of the Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under Turkmenistan's Cabinet of Ministers Mammetkhan Chakiyev on the digital system, giving a number of specific instructions.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively focusing its efforts on the development of the information technology sector, striving for a modern digital society.

Public investments in the infrastructure of high-tech projects, expanding access to broadband Internet, and initiatives to develop digital skills among the population contribute to the growth of the IT industry in the country.

