Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Tourism talks on cost of entry into Yanardag Reserve

21 June 2019 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

From August 1, the entrance for foreign tourists to Azerbaijan’s Yanardag State Historical, Cultural and Natural Reserve at the State Agency for Tourism will cost nine manats, Trend reports with reference to the agency.

The entrance for local tourists will cost two manats, for students one manat. For children under 18 years, national heroes, war veterans, disabled people of I and II groups, the entrance is free.

In addition, there are combined tickets for 11 manats for visiting the Yanardag Reserve and the temple “Ateshgah”, as well as special privileges for groups.

In addition to the ticket sales office in the reserve, tickets can also be purchased on www.iticket.az and on the website of the reserve http://www.yanardag.az/en/

The Yanardag State Historical, Cultural and Natural Reserve opened on June 12 after the overhaul. The reserve features a museum, a 500-seat amphitheatre for outdoor concerts, workshops, shops, and a parking lot.

Landscaping work was carried out, a variety of trees were planted in the territory of the reserve.

