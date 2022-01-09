Kazakhstan authorities to announce personnel changes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

Trend:

Berik Uali, press secretary of the President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev, announced personnel changes in the country, Trend reports citing Russian media.

"On January 11, there will be personnel changes, without words," Uali said.

Earlier it became known that Tokayev will present the candidacy of the new head of government on January 11.