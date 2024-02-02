Kazakhstan intends to digitalize industrial sector, minister says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 2. Kazakhstan intends to digitalize the industrial sector of the economy, said Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Bagdat Musin, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the Digital Almaty 2024 forum.

"This year, the forum is dedicated to the digitalization of industrial sectors of the economy. Our industry must be digitized. This is not a tribute to a trend; this is necessary for competitiveness. The Environmental Code stipulates that enterprises that release ozone-depleting substances into the atmosphere must install certain sensors," he said.

According to the minister, these sensors transmit information in real time to a central database.

"That is, we must ensure control of the entire environmental situation at all industrial enterprises. Today, this system has already been created, and enterprises are gradually connecting. Today, about 20 enterprises are already connected," Bagdat Musin said.

As he added, these sensors are being developed in Kazakhstan.

"We also have experience in creating SCADA systems. Previously, we purchased these systems from abroad; today, there are already several Kazakhstani solutions. Kazakh designs are being installed throughout our entire energy system. And there are many such examples. We also focus on robotization. Industrial sectors of the economy must rely heavily on robots. Therefore, we have created a center for the development of industrial robots, which will help accelerate and scale robotization in industrial sectors of the economy," the minister noted.