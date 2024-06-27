Kyrgyzstan removes ban on uranium deposit development

BİSHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 27. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov signed a law authorizing the exploration and development of uranium and thorium deposits in the territory of the country, Trend reports.

Particularly, the law on subsoil was amended, and the law on prohibition of activities related to the geological study of subsoil for the search, exploration, and development of uranium and thorium deposits in Kyrgyzstan was recognized as invalid.

Furthermore, it is noted that the law was adopted to strike a balance between protecting the environment, making the most of valuable resources for the country, and boosting the economy of Kyrgyzstan.

To note, since 2019, the country has had a moratorium on uranium development, which was introduced after protests against the development of the uranium deposit Tash-Bulak in the Issyk-Kul region.

