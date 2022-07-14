President of Turkmenistan to pay state visit to Uzbekistan

At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will pay a state visit to Uzbekistan on 14-15 July, Trend reports citing UzDaily.

The agenda of the high-level talks includes issues of further developing and strengthening friendship, good neighborliness, strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

The main attention will be paid to prospects for practical interaction in the main areas, including increasing the volume of mutual trade, establishing industrial cooperation, effectively using the transport and transit potential, implementing important projects in the water management sector, intensifying interregional contacts, as well as continuing cultural and humanitarian exchange programs.

It is envisaged that the heads of state will exchange views on international issues and discuss current aspects of regional cooperation.

Following the summit, it is planned to adopt a Joint Statement and sign bilateral documents.

The program of the distinguished guest’s visit also includes a meeting in the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan and sightseeing in the city of Samarkand.

It should be noted that within the framework of preparation for this visit on July 1-2, the events of the next meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Water Management Issues were successfully held in the city of Dashoguz.

On 12 July, Tashkent hosted the Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan Scientific and Practical Conference dedicated to deepening bilateral relations and unlocking the potential of strategic partnership.

On the eve of the summit, the city of Bukhara hosts the First Forum of Regions, a Business Council Meeting and an exhibition of leading companies of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.