Turkmenistan and UAE discuss development of bilateral cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 19. Turkmenistan and the UAE discussed prospects and ways of developing bilateral cooperation and new opportunities for strengthening relations, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Turkmenistan Ahmed Al Hay Al Hameli and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan Mergen Gurdov.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the extensive opportunities provided within the framework of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UAE, and also developed strategies for more effective development of this partnership.

Furthermore, the representatives also made a proposal to organize a business conference in the future in order to stimulate an increase in trade turnover between the private sector of both countries.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UAE represents an important stage in diplomatic relations and economic cooperation between the two countries. In recent years, both sides have been striving to strengthen mutually beneficial ties in various fields.