Uzbekistan's Samarkand International Airport welcomes first direct flight by UAE's Flydubai

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Uzbekistan’s Samarkand International Airport (SKD) today welcomed its inaugural direct flight from Dubai operated by flydubai (UAE national carrier), Trend reports via Uzbek Air Marakanda LLC.

"The opening of a new route connecting Samarkand to Dubai will have a positive impact on the entire Samarkand region. Cooperating with our valued partners at flydubai, we have established a direct link between Samarkand International Airport and one of the biggest and most vibrant economic hubs in the world. Air Marakanda is very glad to welcome the new airline and we are committed to providing passengers to and from Dubai with a best-in-class airport experience," General Director of Air Marakanda LLC, Gairat Nematov said.

The airline will operate a twice-weekly (on Tuesdays and Fridays) service from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Samarkand International Airport. The start of flights to Samarkand strengthens the link between the Middle Eastern economic powerhouse and Uzbekistan and will contribute to Samarkand’s quickly expanding tourism industry and commerce between Uzbekistan and countries in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council).

Flights operated by flydubai to another Uzbek destination - Namangan - will begin on 24 September, increasing the number of weekly flights to Uzbekistan to ten. The airline also services Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport.

The milestone flight follows an $80 million redevelopment and expansion project for SKD between Air Marakanda and state partner Uzbekistan Airports JCS. The new airport will serve the region’s population of 3.9 million and act as a hub for international transit flights.

Serving visitors to Uzbekistan’s most frequented tourist sites in, and around, historic Silk Road city Samarkand - the modern facility will be able to handle triple the number of passengers than it could previously.