Uzbekistan, Poland talk through bilateral cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 11. Ambassador of Uzbekistan Amirsaid Agzamkhojaev met with Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Poland Maciej Żywno in Warsaw, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed matters of bilateral cooperation between Uzbekistan and Poland, including interparliamentary ties, the development of direct interregional contacts, trade, tourism, and others.

The sides emphasized that Uzbek-Polish cooperation has been significantly strengthened in recent years, enriched with new and practical content, especially in the trade and economic spheres. According to him, Polish business circles are increasingly interested in developing ties with Uzbek partners.

In this regard, the Polish side is interested in bringing the interparliamentary cooperation with Uzbekistan to a new level, considering the huge potential available for this purpose.

Also, participants noted that in early February the formation of new commissions of the Senate and Sejm (lower house of the Polish Parliament) of the National Assembly of Poland is expected, after which the composition of the "Poland-Uzbekistan" interparliamentary friendship group will be approved.

At the end of the meeting, the Polish parliamentarian assured of his readiness to promote bilateral relations between Warsaw and Tashkent to a qualitatively new level.

Earlier, Polish LOT Airlines announced it would launch direct flights between Poland’s Warsaw and Uzbekistan’s Tashkent starting in March 2024.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan expects an increase in the number of tourists from Poland in 2024. As was revealed during the visit of the Polish Chamber of Commerce to Uzbekistan, the volume of tourist influx is expected to reach 2,000.