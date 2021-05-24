President Rouhani terms Iran-China relations as strategic

Iran 24 May 2021 22:02 (UTC+04:00)
President Rouhani terms Iran-China relations as strategic

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday described the relations between Iran and China as strategic, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, President Rouhani welcomed inking Iran-China Cooperation Program.

He expressed hope that the bilateral and regional relations will be further enhanced in all areas.

Expressing Iran's readiness to boost joint economic cooperation with China in the West Asia region, he urged bolstering the relations between the two countries, particularly in economic and trade fields, including increasing Iran's oil and non-oil exports to China.

He also called for speeding up the presence of Chinese companies in Iran in areas of interest.

Touching on putting forward the Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) by the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations regarding cooperation among regional states, he said, Iran is ready to cooperate on various issues, including resolving the Palestinian issue to enhance China's cooperation with the West Asian region, and in this regard, the HOPE can be the basis for the interaction between the two sides.

Thanking China's assistance to Iran against the coronavirus, including in the field of vaccine supply, he expressed hope that by continuing the cooperation of the two states in this regard, the necessary actions will be accelerated to provide the vaccine.

Tags:
