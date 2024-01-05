Iran suspects suicide bombers carried out attack in Kerman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Explosive devices near a cemetery in the Iranian province of Kerman, where the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, General Qasem Soleimani, is buried, were detonated by suicide bombers, Trend reports.

This became obvious after a thorough study of the crime scene and CCTV footage.

The terrorist organization ISIS has claimed responsibility for explosions in Kerman.

Two explosions occurred in Iran's Kerman on January 3 during a procession commemorating the anniversary of the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. The explosions resulted in the loss of 84 lives.

Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US Air Force airstrike in Iraq in 2020.