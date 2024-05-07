Iran, IAEA begin new process - VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. It has been decided to start a new process between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami said during the press conference with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Isfahan, Trend reports.

According to him, such a decision was taken at a meeting with the IAEA Director General. Based on the decision, a preliminary text of future agreements in three directions will be prepared.

Eslami said that a joint statement was issued between Iran and the IAEA in March last year. The statement is conceived as a basis for cooperation between Iran and the IAEA.

The Iranian vice president stated that of the three directions, the first direction is the direction of safeguards. There are many political issues in this direction. Based on this, this direction should not be mixed with other directions. The IAEA has proposed to verify 4 locations in this direction. Two of these locations have been verified and two more remain. The problem of incompatibility of components has also been eliminated.

“The second direction is related to the current situation. The problems envisioned by the IAEA and within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Convention (NPT), shortcomings will be addressed and expectations will be met,” he said.

He noted that the third direction is to overcome obstacles based on future steps, mutual expectations, and the role of the IAEA Director General.

To note, the 3-day 1st International Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology (International Conference on Nuclear and Technology) in Isfahan, Iran, kicked off on May 6. Iran's top officials attended the conference. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi also visited Iran to attend the conference.

Meanwhile, an agreement between Iran and the IAEA was reached last March (2023) and a statement on the agreement was issued. According to the agreement, Iran's cooperation with the IAEA is within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Convention (NPT) and safeguards, as well as the parties are to cooperate with each other regarding the allegations made about the existence of enriched uranium substances related to Iran's nuclear program.

