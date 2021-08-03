Iran's new president appointed by Supreme Leader

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raisi was appointed President of Iran by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei today on August 3, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

An evet was held in Iran in this regard. The event was attended by high-ranking Iranian political and military officials.

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli spoke about the 'June 18' presidential election in Iran.

Also, Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raisi and the Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei spoke.

Reportedly, according to the Iranian Constitution, after the election of a president in Iran, the president is appointed by the Supreme Leader of Iran.

The inauguration ceremony of the new President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi will be held in the Iranian parliament on August 5, 2021. The new president will officially take office on August 7.

As reported, Ebrahim Raisi won the 13th presidential election on June 18, 2021 with 17.9 million (61.9 percent) votes.