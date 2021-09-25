Tension in relations between Iran and neighbors - serves enemies, says Iranian MP
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Creating tension in relations between Iran and neighboring countries, including Azerbaijan is the dream of enemies, Iranian MP Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini said on Twitter, Trend reports.
According to the Abbaszadeh Meshkini, strengthening relations with neighboring countries is one of the priorities of Iran's foreign policy.
The MP emphasized that any behavior or position that creates tension serves the interests of the enemy.
