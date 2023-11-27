Iran casts off new man-of-war into Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Iran has unveiled its latest warship, the Deylaman destroyer, which joined the Iranian Navy in the Caspian Sea on November 27, 2023, Trend reports.

The Deylaman destroyer is the fifth of its kind built by the Iranian army’s Naval Industry and boasts various military and defense systems.

The destroyer can perform long-range sea search, reconnaissance, and combat missions against any air or submarine threats. It also has a helipad for landing a military helicopter.

Iran's high-ranking military officials participated in the event regarding the launch of the ‘Deylaman’ military destroyer.

