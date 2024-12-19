Türkiye congratulates Azerbaijan on becoming D-8 Organization member

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during the 11th D-8 Summit in Cairo, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Turkish FM extended his congratulations to Azerbaijan on its election as a member of the D-8 Organization .

The two officials discussed issues stemming from the brotherly and strategic partnership between their countries, the current situation in Syria, potential areas for further cooperation, and plans for humanitarian aid to Syria.

The D-8 group, inaugurated in 1997, is strategically designed to enhance economic synergies and collaborative frameworks among its member nations. The consortium encompasses Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Türkiye.

