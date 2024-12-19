United Kingdom honors Azerbaijani Army serviceman (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The officer of the Azerbaijan Army has been awarded in the United Kingdom, Trend reports, referring to the country's Ministry of Defense.

This narrative encapsulates the ongoing trajectory of exemplary achievements among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, who are currently engaged in advanced studies at globally recognized military institutions, consistently realizing significant milestones.

In order to synergize international military acumen and augment the competencies of professional personnel, Azerbaijan Army servicemen participate in a plethora of specialized courses provided by cutting-edge educational establishments in developed nations.

A serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, First Lieutenant Sanan Asadov has successfully completed the "Leadership and Management Skills Development Course for Junior Officers" held at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK.

The officer received recognition for exemplary contributions in the domain of educational advancement.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel