President Ilham Aliyev makes post on Azerbaijan's accession to D-8 (PHOTO)

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media accounts regarding Azerbaijan's accession to D-8, Trend reports.

"I would like to thank the Heads of State and Government of Türkiye, Pakistan, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Bangladesh for supporting Azerbaijan's accession to the Economic Cooperation Organization (D-8), announced today in Cairo.

Supporting Azerbaijan's candidature symbolizes the sincere friendship and cooperation between our nations.

The D-8, established on Türkiye's initiative, has been active for nearly 30 years, and this marks the first time that a decision on enlargement was made. This is a source of pride for us. I assure my colleagues that Azerbaijan will spare no effort, together with other countries, to ensure the organization's further development and the strengthening of Islamic solidarity," the post reads.