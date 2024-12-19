Azerbaijani Parliament vehemently rejects European Parliament's politically motivated resolution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The Azerbaijani Parliament has strongly rejected the biased resolution passed by the European Parliament on December 19, 2024, Trend reports via the National Assembly.

The parliamentary session of the European Parliament on December 19, 2024, was marked by the adoption of another anti-Azerbaijani resolution, the assembly noted.

"This resolution once again presents false information and figures, distorts the facts, and seeks to politicize the investigation of crimes. Azerbaijan fully guarantees all fundamental rights and freedoms, and the European Parliament's document, which interferes in our country's internal affairs, serves entirely different purposes.

There is no doubt that this resolution is a key part of the ongoing smear campaign against Azerbaijan. In particular, given Azerbaijan's achievements in overcoming artificially created obstacles and uniting the global community in the fight against climate change, it was expected that this campaign would be filled with various politically motivated 'elements.' In this context, the European Parliament, which hosts Azerbaijanophobic, Turkophobic, and Islamophobic forces, was inevitably going to "contribute" to this campaign. To grasp how biased this resolution is, one only needs to note that representatives of the former separatist regime and terrorists, accused of crimes against humanity on Azerbaijani territory, are referred to in the document as 'Armenian prisoners of war.'

It is evident that the European Parliament has become a platform for the immediate execution of orders from France, Armenia, and the Armenian lobby. Such resolutions expose the true nature of the political agendas targeting our country. The discussions and adopted documents in the European Parliament have become instruments of blatant interference in the internal affairs of sovereign nations. However, this institution must understand that its biased stance and resolutions based on false information are no longer of any significance.

The Azerbaijani Parliament strongly rejects the European Parliament's biased and prejudiced resolution. We believe that, facing serious challenges, Europe’s legislators need to focus on addressing these issues more than ever before," the statement said.