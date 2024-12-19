Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani PM honors memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Egypt (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 19 December 2024 22:56 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The delegation led by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, who is on a working visit to Egypt, visited the Azerbaijani-Egyptian Friendship Park in the city of El-Kanatir El-Kheiriya in the province of Qalyubia, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

Ali Asadov laid a wreath at the monument to the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in the park.

The memory of the great leader was also honored by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Egypt Elkhan Polukhov.

