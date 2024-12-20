Kyrgyzstan reveals start date for railway construction with China, Uzbekistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 20. The construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will begin on December 27, announced Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov at the III People’s Kurultai (Assembly), Trend reports.

Zhaparov emphasized that the railway project, which had remained on paper for decades, is now finally being implemented. He stated that the railway will open new opportunities for trade, tourism, and industry.

Zhaparov also noted that the opening of the third border checkpoint with China, Bedel, will strengthen the country's transit potential, create new business opportunities, and enhance trade relations with key partners.

“This project will accelerate the flow of goods and passengers, create new business opportunities, and strengthen trade relations with key partners,” he said.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad, 486 kilometers long, will connect the following points: Kashgar-Torugart-Makmal-Jalal-Abad-Andijan. This new rail network will be of great importance to the entire region and will provide a wider range of opportunities for the global trading system by providing reliable and safe infrastructure.

The construction originates from an agreement among China, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, signed on June 6 of this year, to facilitate the railway project and address financing concerns. Subsequently, the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Company LLC was established on July 26.

The design capacity of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad has been augmented to 10–12 million tons of cargo annually.