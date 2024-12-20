TAP talks on prospects for biomethane transportation (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) could transport biomethane within its existing infrastructure with minor technical adjustments, Luca Schieppati, TAP managing director, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"We are working closely with our shareholders, key vendors, and the industry, as the investment in facility upgrades and the percentage of hydrogen to be transported will likely be developed incrementally over time to align with hydrogen market demands and comply with relevant regulations," he said.

Schieppati recalled that during the past summer, the European Commission’s "Gas Package", a set of legislative reforms aimed at decarbonising the EU gas market by promoting renewable and low-carbon gases like hydrogen and biomethane, came into force. EU Member States have up to 22 months to transpose the directive into national law.

"However, the implementation of commercial, regulatory, and technical elements remains to be seen, as these will ultimately impact demand development and market efficiency. TAP could transport biomethane within its existing infrastructure with minor technical adjustments. We continue to monitor the development of the biomethane legislative framework in the countries where we operate," added TAP’s managing director.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline operates a natural gas transportation infrastructure from the Greek border with Türkiye to Southern Italy, enabling interested parties to market gas to several European countries.

TAP provides a direct and cost-effective transportation route as part of the Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500 kilometre gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

