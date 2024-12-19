European Parliament demonstrates its hatred towards Azerbaijan - Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. With the resolution adopted today, the European Parliament once again demonstrated its inexhaustible hatred for Azerbaijan, Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.

"This is the same European Parliament that in 1988, when we, Western Azerbaijanis, were deported by Armenia from our ancestral lands, not only did not condemn this, but called for the annexation of the former "Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region" to Armenia.

By expressing sympathy for the war criminals, the murderers of Khojaly, Garadaghly, Aghdaban in today's resolution, the European Parliament showed that its essence has not changed, although the times have changed," the statement reads.