Azerbaijani PM holds several meetings as part of D-8 Summit in Cairo (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov, who participated in the 11th summit of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation in Cairo, Egypt, held a series of meetings during the event on December 19, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

He met with several high-ranking officials, including President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Yusuf Tuggar.

The D-8 group, inaugurated in 1997, is strategically designed to enhance economic synergies and collaborative frameworks among its member nations. The consortium encompasses Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Türkiye.

