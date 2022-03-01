UNDP to continue supporting Georgia’s sustainable growth (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1

The UN Development Program (UNDP) will continue promoting sustainable and inclusive economic growth in Georgia in 2022, Giorgi Nanobashvili, the UNDP Economic Development Team Leader in Georgia, told Trend.

"We will continue working with our local and international partners in 2022, assisting Georgia to achieve its national Sustainable Development Goals," Nanobashvili said.

Georgia is implementing a fundamental reform effort to diversify rural economies, reduce poverty and make rural areas a better place for entrepreneurship, employment, education, health care, technology and climate action, he said.

According to the source, the UNDP and the EU have been supporting Georgia through the Rural Development Program since 2013. The current program is a part of a bigger initiative - the European Neighborhood Program for Agriculture and Rural Development (ENPARD).

The UNDP, together with the EU, have provided almost $3 million within this grant program, which will be completed in 2022.

So far, it has provided support to over 80 rural entrepreneurs across Georgia and contributed to promoting sustainable, inclusive and green businesses, Nanobashvili said.

According to the UNDP Economic Development Team Leader in Georgia, among other key areas, the UNDP’s future work will include continued support to creating strong national systems and policies for sustainable economic growth, social inclusion and rural development, he added.

