Ex-Brazil boss Menezes sacked by Cruzeiro

Former Brazil national team boss Mano Menezes has been sacked as manager of Cruzeiro, the Brazilian Serie A club said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The decision came less than a day after the team's 1-0 home loss to Internacional in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil semifinal. The result extended Cruzeiro's winless run to 10 matches.

The club's U-20 head coach Ricardo Resende will take charge of the first team on an interim basis, starting with Sunday's visit to Avai.

"The board will take its time to choose a [permanent] replacement," read a statement on Cruzeiro's official website.

Menezes was appointed Cruzeiro manager in September 2015 but left three months later to join Shandong Luneng. However he departed China in June 2016 for "personal reasons" and immediately took up his previous post with Cruzeiro.

The 57-year-old, who was Brazil's manager from 2010 to 2012, led the Belo Horizonte club to back-to-back Copa do Brasil titles in 2017 and 2018.

