Ex-Brazil boss Menezes sacked by Cruzeiro

9 August 2019 05:10 (UTC+04:00)

Former Brazil national team boss Mano Menezes has been sacked as manager of Cruzeiro, the Brazilian Serie A club said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The decision came less than a day after the team's 1-0 home loss to Internacional in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil semifinal. The result extended Cruzeiro's winless run to 10 matches.

The club's U-20 head coach Ricardo Resende will take charge of the first team on an interim basis, starting with Sunday's visit to Avai.

"The board will take its time to choose a [permanent] replacement," read a statement on Cruzeiro's official website.

Menezes was appointed Cruzeiro manager in September 2015 but left three months later to join Shandong Luneng. However he departed China in June 2016 for "personal reasons" and immediately took up his previous post with Cruzeiro.

The 57-year-old, who was Brazil's manager from 2010 to 2012, led the Belo Horizonte club to back-to-back Copa do Brasil titles in 2017 and 2018.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Brazilian police again arrest Eike Batista, once Brazil's richest man
World 8 August 23:16
Brazil kicks off complex U.S. trade deal talks
World 1 August 03:00
Brazil Embraer's deliveries of commercial jets continue to fall in second quarter
Other News 30 July 17:45
Paraguayan FM, ambassador resign over secret deal with Brazil
Other News 30 July 07:27
Death toll in Brazil prison massacre rises to 57 with over a dozen decapitated
Other News 30 July 04:35
BP creating world-class bioenergy company
Oil&Gas 22 July 14:54
Latest
Facebook faces lawsuit over alleged illegal collection of user data
World 05:53
Trump names counterterrorism chief as acting director of national intelligence
World 04:55
At least 200,000 Nigerians die from food poisoning annually: official
World 04:14
Thousands of train passengers stranded as all lines blocked at London station
World 03:46
World Bank's portfolio in Nigeria among largest in Africa: official
World 03:20
Broadcom to buy Symantec's enterprise unit for $10.7 billion in software push
World 02:42
Tesla hit by lawsuit claiming thousands of owners lost battery capacity after software update
World 02:41
Finland to have new culture minister for one year
World 01:51
Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
World 01:34