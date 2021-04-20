Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 724,000 in past day

More than 724,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 141.05 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 17:28 Moscow time on April 19, as many as 141,057,106 novel coronavirus cases and 3,015,043 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 724,720 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 10,955.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Southeast Asia accounts for more than 39% of the COVID-19 daily tally (285,133 cases). Next are North and South America (206,984 cases) and Europe (156,016).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (31,311,941), India (15,061,919), Brazil (13,900,091), France (5,207,857), Russia (4,710,690), the United Kingdom (4,387,824), Turkey (4,268,447), Italy (3,870,131), Spain (3,396,685), Germany (3,142,262), Poland (2,695,327), and Argentina (2,677,747).