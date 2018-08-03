Chinese Foreign Ministry praises dialogue between Beijing and Moscow

The difficult situation on the international stage only helps enhance strategic dialogue between Beijing and Moscow, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement, TASS reports.

According to the ministry, Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Singapore that given the current global situation and the ongoing strengthening of comprehensive partnership between the two countries, Chinese-Russian strategic dialogue had been growing more and more intense.

The Chinese foreign minister also said that thanks to the two countries’ determination to boost ties, Beijing and Moscow had been able to reach important consensuses on many issues, which proved that China and Russia considered each other as priority partners.

Wang Yi pointed out that both countries needed to continue cooperating in that manner as both China and Russia would further benefit from it.

