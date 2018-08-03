Chinese Foreign Ministry praises dialogue between Beijing and Moscow

3 August 2018 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

The difficult situation on the international stage only helps enhance strategic dialogue between Beijing and Moscow, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement, TASS reports.

According to the ministry, Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Singapore that given the current global situation and the ongoing strengthening of comprehensive partnership between the two countries, Chinese-Russian strategic dialogue had been growing more and more intense.

The Chinese foreign minister also said that thanks to the two countries’ determination to boost ties, Beijing and Moscow had been able to reach important consensuses on many issues, which proved that China and Russia considered each other as priority partners.

Wang Yi pointed out that both countries needed to continue cooperating in that manner as both China and Russia would further benefit from it.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Senior Chinese diplomat meets Pompeo in Singapore
China 13:01
Russian,Turkish FMs mull bilateral relations
Russia 12:22
Beeline Uzbekistan losing subscribers, increasing revenue
Economy news 11:32
Russian military police help UN mission to reopen Syrian pass to Golan Heights
Russia 09:51
China issues draft rules to open access to oil, gas infrastructure
China 09:43
Oil supported as new hedges placed, but rising global supplies weigh
Oil&Gas 09:41
Latest
IMF: More businesses should pay VAT in Uzbekistan to increase state revenues (Exclusive)
Economy news 13:42
United to launch Tel Aviv - Washington DC flights
Israel 13:39
Italy cabinet split on tax cuts ahead of budget meeting
Europe 13:08
Senior Chinese diplomat meets Pompeo in Singapore
China 13:01
Baku to host FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup
Society 12:57
Iran using modern irrigation systems to counter droughts
Society 12:53
Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna reduces number of subsidiaries
Economy news 12:28
Russian,Turkish FMs mull bilateral relations
Russia 12:22
Uzbek auto industry to increase production almost threefold
Economy news 12:18